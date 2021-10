Scammers offering booths at November’s Pattaya Fireworks Festival are bilking careless social media users out of their money.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said an unknown group is claiming to be renting space on Pattaya Beach for the Nov. 26-27 festival. The offers are bogus, he said. Only the city, not private companies, can rent space for the festival.

Any vendors or people who paid the scammers can file a report with police for prosecution.