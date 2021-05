Saturday, May 1 is Labor Day in Thailand, and since it falls on a Saturday this year, Monday, May 3 will be observed in lieu.

As a public holiday, government businesses and banks will be closed. Many bank branches in shopping malls may be open to cater to foreign exchange, and most exchange booths throughout the city will also be open.

The Thai government declared May 1 as National Labor Day in 1935. Employees are given a public holiday to celebrate the significance of labor.