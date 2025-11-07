Sattahip Police arrest transgender suspect who stole gold from 68-year-old woman

PATTAYA, Thailand – Sattahip Police have arrested a 48-year-old transgender suspect known as “Ae” for stealing gold jewelry from a 68-year-old woman she knew. The suspect allegedly posed as a trusted acquaintance before stealing a gold necklace and a gold-framed Garuda amulet from the victim’s home in Sattahip.

Following an investigation, officers tracked down and arrested Ae at her residence in the same district. During questioning, she confessed to selling the stolen items to fund online gambling and drug use. Police have charged her with theft in a dwelling and are proceeding with legal action.



































