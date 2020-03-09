Sattahip Naval Base sets up center to screen Thai workers returning from South Korea

CHONBURI – Sattahip Naval Base in Chonburi has been designated a center for the screening of Thai workers returning from South Korea, to determine whether they should be quarantined in state facilities or enter self-quarantine at home.







Defense Ministry Spokesperson Lt Gen Khongcheep Tantrawanit said today that Deputy Defense Minister Gen Chaichan Changmongkhol had discussed with representatives of all armed forces, plans for the operation intended to support the Ministry of Public Health in coping with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Ministry of Defense has now scrapped an earlier plan to use guest houses on Chao Samran beach in Phetchaburi, Bo Fai and Suan Son Pradipat to house quarantined workers returning from South Korea, as the Ministry of Public Health and local government agencies think it would be inappropriate.

Public Health officials will now be supervising the returnees during the quarantine period and if the outbreak escalates, all armed forces are ready to provide other quarantine centers for use by the Ministry of Public Health.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha meanwhile, has urged the armed forces to consider the outbreak of COVID-19 a security threat that must be addressed by preparing to fully support the work of the Ministry of Public Health until the situation improves.











