CCTV captures foreign duo spray-painting Pattaya shop, owner calls for tough action

PATTAYA, Thailand – Two foreign men have been caught on CCTV vandalizing a pet food shop in central Pattaya, sparking calls for stricter enforcement against such behavior, April 12.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. along Central Pattaya Road near Soi Chalerm Phrakiat 21, where the suspects—dressed in hip-hop style clothing—were seen spray-painting a shop’s metal shutter. One acted as a lookout while the other sprayed graffiti across the entire door in just a few minutes before fleeing the scene.







By the morning, the shop owner discovered the damage, with the words “LAUPS” painted in blue, white, and red across the 3×4 meter shutter. Paint had also seeped through onto the glass and aluminum storefront behind, causing further damage.

The 41-year-old owner said CCTV footage clearly shows the suspects’ faces and actions. He also revealed that the same individuals were believed to have vandalized another property earlier in the Soi Buakhao area before targeting his shop.

Although he has not yet filed a police report, the owner shared the footage online to warn others and raise awareness. He expressed frustration, saying the perpetrators appeared unafraid of Thai law and caused unnecessary trouble for local residents.

The damage will require repainting to restore the storefront, and the owner is urging authorities to take decisive legal action against such offenders to prevent similar incidents in the future.































