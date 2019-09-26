Satit Udomseuksa School donates to flood northern flood victims

On 24th September 2019, Ms. Titipun Pettrakul, General Manager of Satit Udomseuksa School made a cash and general goods donation on behalf of the staff, teachers, parents and students, to the flood victims. She was joined by Mr. Tide Ekaphan Baranluekrit at the Ruam Kanyanyu Foundation - Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Center, Ubon Ratchathani area 13.
