SATCC networking unites cultures and businesses in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The South African-Thai Chamber of Commerce (SATCC) hosted an unforgettable evening at Pullman Pattaya Hotel G on January 19, 2024, for a blend of business, networking, and cultural exchange during the SATCC ESB Multi-Chamber Networking Evening. Co-hosted by AustCham, BCCT, GTCC, NZTCC, SweCham, SwissThai, NTCC, AMCHAM, and BeLuThai, the event was made possible through the generous support of Bumrungrad Hospital, the main sponsor, creating a vibrant atmosphere that left attendees buzzing with excitement.







The event featured a stellar lineup of sponsors, including Macallan Insurance Broker, Q Cars, Red Wolf Global, and CSP Construction, showcasing the collaborative spirit of the business community and contributing significantly to the evening’s success. Bumrungrad Hospital, as the main sponsor, demonstrated its commitment to community engagement and fostering connections within the business landscape. Khun Nuslan Benrohman, Corporate & Expat Business Development at Bumrungrad Hospital, added excitement with a thrilling lucky draw worth THB 21,000, won by Gary Cannon.

Free-flowing beverages were sponsored by KWV and Hoopenburg for wine enthusiasts, FlowInter for beer aficionados, and Rooibos tea served by DeeDee Consulting for those interested in a taste of South African culture in a cup. Guests enjoyed a delectable spread of South African cuisine, featuring favourites such as boerewors, bobotie, and biltong, reflecting the rich and flavourful South African culinary heritage and enhancing the cultural experience of the evening.

The event’s workshop, “It is Personal – Understanding Our Individual Responses to Medication: Pharmacogenomics,” led by Professor Dr. Chonlaphat Sukasem, set the stage for an evening of intellectual stimulation and knowledge exchange, providing valuable insights into personalized medicine.

The networking event unfolded against a backdrop of vibrant energy, sophistication, and excitement, with attendees engaging in meaningful conversations, forging new connections, and exploring potential business opportunities. Laughter and smiles filled the air, creating a dynamic environment for professionals from various industries to share ideas and experiences.

SATCC Chairman Neil Van Heerden expressed gratitude to all sponsors and co-hosting chambers for their pivotal role in making the event a success. He extended a warm thank you to Khun Nuslan Benrohman for contributing to the excitement of the evening with the lucky draw.

The SATCC ESB Multi-Chamber Networking Evening at the Pullman Pattaya Hotel G was a resounding success, highlighting the chamber’s dedication to creating opportunities for collaboration and growth within the global business community. Attendees left with a sense of fulfilment, having experienced a night of networking, socializing, and the promise of new and exciting ventures on the horizon.

The next event, hosted by the British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT), is scheduled at Dusit Hotel Pattaya on Friday, February 16.































