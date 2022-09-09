Sand bags distributed to Pattaya neighborhood for flood prevention

The heavy rainfall throughout this week has wreaked havoc on many parts of Pattaya causing floods which have damage thousands of people’s homes and livelihoods.

Soi Chalermprakiat 21 which runs between Pattaya 3rd Road and Soi Buakhao is prone to flooding every time it rains, so residents petitioned city hall asking for assistance to help them prevent the runoff from flowing into their homes and businesses.







Songwut Charoenjit, Asst. Secretary to Pattaya Council Chairman assigned the Sanitary Works Office to inspect the affected neighborhood and assist the people as much as they could by supplying sand bags to prevent the rising waters from going into their homes.

On Sept. 6, a team from city hall along with sanitation department brought a truck-load of sand to the area where they proceeded to fill the hundreds of sacks with sand for distribution to the people.







Having emptied the truck, the officers assured the residents that they could get more sandbags if needed at the Pattaya City Wastewater Treatment plant in Nongyai subdistrict, between 09.00 & 16.00 hrs. There is no charge for the sand bags, all one needs is a Thai ID card.



































