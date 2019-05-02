Samae San woman hangs self over cheating lover

A Samae San woman apparently committed suicide, hanging herself in distress over her boyfriend’s infidelity.

Kwanjai Srikaew, 39, was found hanging from a rope tied to a roof beam at her Nong Krajong Community home April 30. Her live-in boyfriend of two years Prajan Kedsopa, 38, discovered her and cut her down, but he was about six hours too late.

Prajan admitted he’d recently started seeing someone else and that woman turned up at the house and met Kwanjai. That night she got drunk while he was sleeping and apparently killed herself.