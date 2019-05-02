Woman wanted for Sattahip temple burglary

Sattahip police are searching for a woman who burglarized Nong Jubtao Temple, making off with 40,000 baht.

Abbot Thammayanprayuth reported the theft Aug. 29. Security cameras showed a fair-skinned, mid-20s woman in shorts and a plaid shirt carrying a stick to fight off watchdogs who, as it turned out, were fast asleep when the burglary occurred.

She took 35,000 baht in salary meant for temple cooks that was in a bag and another 5,000 baht in a bowl before slipping out from the rectory unfettered.