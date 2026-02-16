Salon manager assaulted by ex-partner in Pattaya, employer escorts victim to file police complaint

PATTAYA, Thailand — A 36-year-old female salon manager was physically assaulted by her former partner inside her workplace in South Pattaya, causing panic among customers and staff, prompting her employer to immediately escort her to police to pursue legal action.

At around 12.09 a.m. on February 15, a Russian employer brought the victim, identified as Ms. Pad (alias), to file a formal complaint with investigators at Pattaya City Police Station. The complaint was lodged against her former boyfriend, who allegedly attacked her inside a beauty salon in the Thepprasit area of Pattaya, Chonburi province.







According to Ms. Pad, she was working inside the salon when her ex-partner suddenly stormed in and assaulted her, repeatedly slapping and attacking her until she suffered visible bruising. He then attempted to forcibly drag her toward a car, claiming he wanted to “settle personal issues,” causing shock and fear among customers and employees in the shop.

The victim told police that she had previously lived with the man as a couple for about three to four years before ending the relationship due to his aggressive behavior, frequent arguments, repeated physical abuse, and verbal harassment that severely affected her mental well-being.

About a month prior to the incident, the man reportedly contacted her seeking temporary shelter, claiming he was unemployed. Out of sympathy, she allowed him to stay. However, during that time, she was the sole provider while he offered no support and continued displaying violent behavior. Following a serious dispute, she decided to end all ties and moved to stay with a younger acquaintance to avoid further conflict.

On the morning of the incident, the suspect allegedly followed her to the salon, grabbed her by the hair in front of customers, and continued the assault while demanding her mobile phone and car keys. He reportedly accused her of being involved with someone else and tried to force her into a vehicle to continue the confrontation at her residence.





Police have sent the victim for a medical examination to document her injuries and will summon the suspect for questioning as part of the legal process. Authorities confirmed that further investigation is underway to proceed in accordance with the law.

The incident has renewed concerns over workplace safety and domestic violence-related cases in Pattaya, particularly in public-facing businesses.



































