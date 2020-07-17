Sailors donate blood at Pattaya hotel

Navy sailors came ashore at a Jomtien Beach hotel to give blood in honor of HM the King’s birthday.

General Manager Chaiphun Thongsuthum opened the July 16 blood drive at the Centra by Centara Maris Resort with Capt. Panupan Rukkaew, Commander of the HTMS Naresuan and his crew.

A total 18,800cc of blood was collected for Thai Red Cross Regional Blood Centre 3. The drive was staged in honor of the King’s upcoming 68th birthday.







Regional blood banks have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, as donations have tumbled 15 percent this year.











