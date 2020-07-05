Sailor faces court martial for murder of Pattaya-area police volunteer

A 23-year-old sailor faces a court marital for murder and three other charges in the roadside killing of a Plutaluang police volunteer.

Petty Officer 1st Class Jirat Katanyoo was taken by Chonburi police to re-enact the July 1 shooting in front of the Nong Kai Larb Koy shop in the Sattahip subdistrict.



Jirat, who was drunk with 0.7 percent alcohol blood content, crashed and overturned his Trang-registered pickup. Plutaluang Police volunteer Rittirong Yasawuth, 33, and Adul Chansang, 50, came out to investigate and give aid.

But, according to witnesses, Jirat and Rittirong had history and angry words were exchanged. Jirat re-enacted how he then pulled out a 9mm pistol and shot the volunteer five times, hitting the restaurant owner in the arm as well.

Rittirong worked with local police for 10 years. Jirat apologized to the family and offered to make his apologies to the spirit of Rittirong at his funeral, if allowed.

He will stand for a court martial at the 14th Military Circle, charged with murder, attempted murder, drunk driving and various weapons charges.



