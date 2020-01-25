Safety to be improved at Nongprue park following drowning

Nongprue will hire a private security firm, add fences and set operating times at Suan Pho Public Park after a teenager drowned in its lake.







Funeral services for Nattapol Lee, 17, began Jan. 22 at Boonsamphan. He died around 9 pm Jan. 18, while swimming out into the six-meter-deep pond to retrieve a football.

Nongprue Mayor Mai Chaiyanit convened an emergency meeting of the subdistrict council Jan. 21 to discuss lax security at the park and ordered steps be taken to improve safety there.

The council opted to hold another meeting later to discuss opening and closing times, adding fences and lockable gates, and improved sanitation.

Additionally, Mai said a private contractor would be hired to provide security after the park closes at 9 p.m. daily.