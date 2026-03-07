Russian man arrested in Pattaya for alleged illegal cannabis processing operation

PATTAYA, Thailand – Immigration police in Chonburi Province have arrested a Russian national accused of operating an illegal cannabis production and processing site in the Jomtien area of Pattaya.

The operation was led by Pol. Col. Decho Sosuwannakul, deputy commander of Immigration Division 3, together with investigators from Chonburi Immigration. Officers raided a house in Moo 12, Nongprue subdistrict, Banglamung district, after receiving intelligence that a foreigner was secretly running an unlicensed cannabis processing facility.







During the inspection, authorities found Mr. Ivan, 27, a Russian national, acting as the caretaker of the property. Inside the premises, officers discovered a large quantity of cannabis-related equipment and materials.

Police seized 48 bags of dried cannabis, a drying cabinet, a refrigerator, three boxes of cannabis packaging labeled “YUMMY FROST,” and 13 additional pieces of equipment believed to be used in the processing and packaging of cannabis products.

Authorities charged the suspect with selling or processing a controlled herbal product—specifically cannabis flower buds—without permission under Thailand’s Protection and Promotion of Traditional Thai Medicine Wisdom Act B.E. 2542 (1999). He also faces charges of working in Thailand without a valid work permit under the Alien Employment Management Decree B.E. 2560 (2017).

All seized items were taken as evidence, and the suspect was taken into custody for further legal proceedings. Investigators said the case forms part of ongoing efforts to monitor and regulate cannabis-related activities and prevent unauthorized operations in major tourist areas such as Pattaya.



































