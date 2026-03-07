Pattaya says safety of students and teachers is a top priority as school bus fleet inspected

PATTAYA, Thailand – Officials from Pattaya have carried out inspections of school buses used by municipal schools to ensure the highest level of safety for students and teachers.

Deputy Pattaya Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat said the safety of students and teachers is a top priority for the Pattaya city administration, particularly when it comes to daily school transportation. Regular inspections of buses and safety equipment are conducted to prevent unexpected incidents such as road accidents or fires and to build confidence among parents and the public.







Pattaya currently operates school bus services for 10 municipal schools, excluding Muang Pattaya 10 School. These buses transport students from various pickup points and also support educational activities and field trips.

During the inspection, officials found that the overall condition of the buses was satisfactory and ready for service. However, one bus had a slightly damaged emergency exit door, which authorities ordered to be repaired urgently.

Inspectors also discovered that several fire extinguishers required recharging as part of routine annual maintenance. Officials have instructed that all extinguishers be fully serviced to ensure 100 percent readiness.

The city is also planning upgrades to safety equipment on school buses. This includes replacing the current red fire extinguishers with more efficient green models and reducing their size to make them easier for teachers and students to use in emergencies.

Kritsana emphasized that school bus drivers must be properly trained in the use of safety equipment so they can assist quickly in emergencies and pass on safety knowledge to students and teachers when necessary.



































