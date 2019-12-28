Russian dies in fall from Jomtien condo

A Russian tourist died after falling from the sixth floor of a Jomtien Beach condominium tower.

Vladimir Dzhumok, 45, suffered fatal injuries in the Dec. 24 tumble from unit 610 at the Acqua Condo Jomtien.

Security guard Anurak Pradubsert, 30, said he’d heard tourists talking loudly on the balcony before hearing the thud of Dzhumok’s body hitting the ground.

Police haven’t decided whether it was a suicide, accident or a result of an argument with the Russian’s girlfriend.