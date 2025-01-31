Russian couple hit by speeding big bike in Pattaya, leaving one dead and two injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya Rescue Center received a report of a serious accident involving a large motorcycle colliding with pedestrians at 11:30 PM on January 29. Multiple injuries were reported near Atlantis Condo Resort on Jomtien Second Road.

Upon arrival, authorities found a KTM 1200cc big bike, overturned and damaged. The motorcyclist, identified as Mr. Artem Avdeev, 26, of unknown nationality, was injured. A pedestrian, Miss Zhanna Zhurova, 44, a Russian national, was also found severely injured. Rescue personnel provided first aid before transporting them to a hospital.







The third victim, a foreign man whose identity and nationality remain unconfirmed, was Zhanna Zhurova’s husband. The couple had been crossing the street hand in hand when the accident occurred. He suffered critical injuries, and rescuers attempted CPR, but he ultimately succumbed to his wounds.

A witness, Arkhadech, 34, told authorities that he had stopped his vehicle to allow the foreign couple to cross. At that moment, he heard the sound of a speeding big bike approaching from behind before it crashed into the couple, sending them flying in different directions. All three individuals sustained severe injuries.

Pol. Capt. Sanan Kotanon, Deputy Inspector of Investigation at Pattaya City Police Station, Dongtan Curve Substation, documented the scene and will review CCTV footage to ensure a fair legal process for all parties involved.

































