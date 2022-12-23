Royally sponsored bathing ceremony conducted for dead sailors at Sattahip Royal Thai Navy Crematorium

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday arrived in this eastern province to give moral support to rescued navy sailors of sunken HTMS Sukhothai and attend a royally sponsored bathing ceremony and funeral rites for the navy sailors who died from the tragedy, at the Sattahip Royal Thai Navy Crematorium.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said Gen Prayut visited 18 navy sailors of HTMS Sukhothai at Somdech Phra Nangchao Sirikit Hospital of the Naval Medical Department in Sattahip district.







The corvette sank in stormy seas in the Gulf of Thailand off Prachuap Khiri Khan province on Dec 18 while carrying 105 navy sailors. Of them, 57 were rescued and returned home, 19 were injured and admitted to hospitals including one sailor treated at Bang Saphan Hospital in Phrachuap Khiri Khan, six died and 23 remained missing.

For the fatalities, the sailors were considered as dying on duty. Their salaries will be raised by 3-5 steps and their ranks will be proposed for promotion by 2-4 steps. Their families will also receive other assistance according to regulations. (TNA)





























