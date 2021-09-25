Royal Cliff provides food to 1000 destitute people in Pattaya

The Royal Cliff Hotels Group recently launched the ‘Feed the Community program’ as part of their corporate social responsibility to help local communities in need.

The hotel’s human resources team regularly visits local communities to ascertain where help is most needed, which unfortunately has increased dramatically in recent months.







Thankfully, donations towards the food programme have also increased as hotel guests and business partners donate funds towards purchasing meals, which are delivered to various charities, frontline health workers and those in need in the local communities.



Through the support of these kind-hearted people, food boxes are also distributed weekly to hundreds of people who gather at Bali Hai Pier and other city hall organized distribution points in Pattaya.







Earlier this month, the Royal Cliff donated food boxes to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center (ATCC) which looks after abused children rescued from human trafficking.

In all, more than 1000 people have benefitted from the Royal Cliff’s food programme since its launch.

Royal Cliff is thankful for the incredible donations from the corporate community, including the ManyCai Company and Benze Official Company, as well as for the generous financial contributions of the hotel’s guests who share the common goal of providing aid to people in need.









Royal Cliff’s award-winning chefs prepare the food for distribution following the highest safety and hygiene standards as prescribed by the International Organisation of Standardisation 22000 (ISO 22000: 2018), the latest Food Safety Management certificate.

















































