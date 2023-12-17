Road safety measures stepped up amid extended nightlife hours

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has launched a new initiative to prevent drunk driving and reduce road accidents, as the government has extended the operating hours of entertainment venues until 4 a.m. The initiative, led by the traffic police station, involves setting up checkpoints on Pattaya Second Road to test the alcohol levels of drivers, especially tourists who enjoy the nightlife in the city.







The checkpoints, which were established at 3 a.m. on December 16, are part of a proactive approach to balance the needs of tourism and public safety. The authorities are aware of the potential risks of extending entertainment hours, such as increased alcohol consumption and impaired driving. They plan to adjust the checkpoint hours gradually to suit the situation and ensure the safety of both tourists and residents.

One of the entertainment venues, Hollywood Pub, has already taken steps to comply with the policy and protect its customers. The pub has designated waiting areas with alcohol level measurement devices for tourists who drink until closing time. The waiting areas also offer seating and resting facilities, as well as transportation services with reasonable fares. These measures aim to reduce the chances of accidents and avoid the penalties of alcohol level checks at the checkpoints.

Pattaya City, which is a popular destination for services and entertainment, is committed to maintaining a delicate balance between promoting tourism and ensuring the safety of both residents and visitors. The authorities will monitor the success of these measures and evaluate their impact on reducing road accidents in the region.





























