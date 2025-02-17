Revving Up Tourism – Hundreds of bikers parade through Pattaya Beach to celebrate ‘Burapa Bike Week 2025’

PATTAYA, Thailand – The vibrant Burapa Bike Week 2025 caravan, themed “The Way of Life Never War,” brought energy and excitement to Pattaya on February 15. Hundreds of bikers paraded through the city, showcasing the spirit of freedom and unity.

The convoy set off from the Eastern National Sports Training Center on Soi Chaiyapruek 2, turning right onto Sukhumvit Road and keeping to the left lane throughout the route. Riders then turned left onto North Pattaya Road, passing the Dusit Thani Pattaya Hotel and enjoying scenic views along Pattaya Beach.







The parade continued through Walking Street, heading towards Thappraya Road and Machanu Intersection, before turning right to admire the stunning Jomtien Beach. The journey proceeded along Ayakan Road (Na Jomtien), rejoining Sukhumvit Road and returning to the starting point.

This grand parade marked the official opening of the 28th Burapa Pattaya Bike Week, aiming to stimulate Pattaya’s tourism industry and Thailand’s economy. The event highlights the city’s diverse travel experiences, catering to niche tourism markets. Additionally, it promotes safe riding practices, fostering a positive mindset for motorcycle enthusiasts while reinforcing Pattaya’s commitment to sustainable tourism.











































