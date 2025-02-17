‘The 28th Burapa Pattaya Bike Week’ unites motorcycle enthusiasts for freedom and music

PATTAYA, Thailand – The 28th Burapa Pattaya Bike Week & The Way of Life Never War officially opened at the Eastern National Sports Training Center, Chaiyapruek 2, Pattaya. The event, a celebration of motorcycle culture and freedom, was inaugurated by Poramet Ngampichet, Mayor of Pattaya, alongside city officials, representatives from government agencies, private sectors, and related organizations.

The Burapa Pattaya Motorcycle Club, in collaboration with the City of Pattaya, organized this annual festival from February 13-15, aiming to attract both Thai and international tourists while boosting the local and national economy.







The opening night featured a variety of activities, including custom motorcycle showcases, live music performances, cowboy stunt shows, food zones, and shopping areas, creating a lively and festive atmosphere for attendees.

In his speech, Mayor Poramet expressed gratitude to all contributors, emphasizing the event’s longstanding role in diversifying Pattaya’s tourism industry. He highlighted its alignment with the “Better Pattaya” policy, which promotes sustainable tourism and motorcycle safety awareness.

Burapa Pattaya Bike Week continues to be a major attraction, bringing together motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world while fostering cultural exchange and community spirit.











































