Residents raise safety concerns over abandoned building in Pattaya’s Day Night area

PATTAYA, Thailand – Community leaders have called for urgent action after two young men were found living inside an abandoned building in South Pattaya’s Day Night area, raising concerns that the property could become a gathering point for illegal activity and pose risks to public safety. The inspection followed complaints from local residents who asked authorities to investigate the vacant building near a parking area in Soi Day Night. Residents expressed concerns that the long-abandoned structure could become a source of crime, nuisance, or danger to people living and working nearby.







In response, the chairman of the Thappraya Community coordinated with the chairman of the Chaimongkol Community, which oversees the area, to inspect the property after completing a separate patrol related to reports of underground electrical cable theft nearby. During the inspection of the second floor of the building, community representatives discovered two men believed to be between 25 and 30 years old living inside the premises.

Officials also reported finding suspicious items resembling illegal narcotics. Photographs were taken and documented before the matter was referred to the relevant government agencies and law enforcement authorities for further investigation and action. Community leaders have since submitted the issue to Pattaya’s Acting Mayor through the City Clerk, requesting that relevant departments conduct a thorough inspection of the property and implement measures to address potential safety concerns.



Residents say abandoned buildings can quickly become magnets for trespassing, illegal activities, and other public safety issues if left unchecked. They are urging authorities to coordinate across departments to monitor, secure, and manage neglected properties throughout the city. Local community members believe proactive management of abandoned buildings and vacant land is essential to maintaining Pattaya’s image as a safe international tourism destination while protecting the well-being of residents and visitors alike.

















































