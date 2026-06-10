Tourists gain as Thailand’s currency loses ground

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai baht weakened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as renewed tensions in the Middle East and a continued decline in gold prices weighed on market sentiment, according to analysts at Krungthai Bank. The baht opened at 32.94 per U.S. dollar on June 10, weakening from the previous close of 32.83. Market analysts expect the currency to trade within a range of 32.75 to 33.15 baht per dollar over the next 24 hours.

After strengthening toward the key support level of 32.75 per dollar in recent sessions, the baht reversed course overnight as investors reacted to rising geopolitical uncertainty and declining gold prices. The precious metal recently slipped closer to the US$4,200-per-ounce level, reducing support for the Thai currency, which often moves in tandem with gold market flows. Market attention is now focused on the release of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for May, scheduled for later Tuesday evening Thailand time. The inflation data is expected to provide important clues about the future direction of U.S. monetary policy and could influence global currency markets.







Investors are also monitoring U.S. crude oil inventory figures, which may impact oil prices, as well as developments in ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East.

Although markets remain cautiously optimistic that negotiations involving the United States and Iran could eventually lead to a ceasefire agreement, uncertainty remains elevated, contributing to increased volatility across financial markets. Krungthai analysts said the baht continues to face what they describe as “two-way risk,” meaning the currency could move significantly in either direction depending on geopolitical developments and shifts in investor sentiment.



The bank advised businesses and investors exposed to foreign exchange fluctuations to adopt more diversified risk-management strategies. In particular, analysts highlighted the use of currency options as a useful tool for protecting against sharp market swings during periods of heightened uncertainty. For Thailand’s tourism sector, a slightly weaker baht could provide some support by making the country more affordable for foreign visitors. However, sustained currency volatility remains a concern for importers, exporters, and businesses managing international transactions.

















































