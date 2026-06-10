American tourist agrees to pay damages following Pattaya hotel lobby outburst

PATTAYA, Thailand – An American tourist has agreed to compensate a hotel employee after allegedly smashing her mobile phone during an altercation at a hotel in the Na Jomtien area, police confirmed on June 10. The case gained widespread attention after social media posts and video clips showed a foreign man behaving aggressively toward a female hotel employee and allegedly damaging her phone. The footage was widely shared online, prompting public concern and discussion. According to investigators from Na Jomtien Police Station, the incident occurred on June 8 at a hotel within the station’s jurisdiction.







Police identified the individual as Alexander, a 28-year-old American tourist staying at a local hotel.

Investigators said the tourist came to the hotel’s reception desk before becoming involved in a verbal dispute with a female employee. During the confrontation, he allegedly grabbed the employee’s mobile phone and smashed it against a table, causing significant damage to both the front and rear glass panels. Following the incident, the employee contacted police and her boyfriend for assistance. Officers arrived at the scene and escorted the tourist to the police station for questioning. Police said both parties later reached an agreement regarding compensation, with the tourist agreeing to pay 8,000 baht for the damaged mobile phone.

Authorities also revealed that the same individual had previously been reported by another hotel in the area following an incident in which an automatic entrance door was allegedly damaged.

That separate complaint remains under investigation, and discussions regarding compensation for the damage are ongoing through the legal process. Videos circulating online appeared to show the tourist behaving erratically and speaking incoherently prior to police intervention. However, authorities have not publicly commented on whether alcohol or any other factors contributed to the incidents. Police said the matter remains under review and further legal action will depend on the outcome of ongoing investigations and any additional complaints filed by affected parties.

















































