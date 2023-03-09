Rescuers free cat impaled on Pattaya fence

Proving cats don’t always land on their feet, Pattaya rescue volunteers were called to extricate a feline impaled on a steel fence.

Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation officers thankfully needed only five minutes March 3 to cut loose the stray kitty stabbed through a front and back leg on the two-meter-high fence in Chalita Village on Soi Bungalow 99.

A resident said the cat was jumping from a roof and missed the landing, painfully impaling its legs on the fence’s spiked top.

She took the cat to a veterinarian for treatment.



























