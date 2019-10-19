Remembering King Rama IV on his birthday

Banglamung District Chief Amnart Charoensri, accompanied by volunteers from 904 Vor Por Raw, cleaned Wat Nongprue on Oct. 17 to commemorate the royal anniversary of HM King Rama IV’s birth the following day.

Volunteers swept the main hall and cleaned up the area surrounding the temple in order to do good deeds in commemoration of HM King Mongkut’s kindness towards his subjects.

HM King Mongkut, the 4th king of the Chakri Dynasty, was born at the old palace on Thursday the 14th day of the 11th month of the waxing moon in the year of the rat, falling on October 18, 1804 during the reign of HM King Rama I. He was the 2nd child of HM King Rama II and Queen Srisuriyentra.

He succeeded to the throne on Wednesday the 1st day of the 5th month of the waxing moon in the year of pig which was in B.E. 2394 (1851) and held the throne for 16 years and 6 months. He had total of 82 sons and daughters and died on Thursday the 15th day of the 11th month in the year of dragon around 19.00 o’clock falling on Oct 1, 1868 at the age of 64 years old.