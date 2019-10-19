DPM Wissanu: Royal Barge Procession rescheduled

Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Wissanu Krea-ngam has announced a rescheduling of the Royal Barge Procession from next week to December 12th.

According to Dr. Wissanu, His Majesty the King has graciously instructed officials to reschedule the procession, which is the final component of His Majesty’s coronation. The procession is now to start at 3.30 PM on December 12th.

The announcement, which came after the Royal Thai Navy had performed 10 rehearsals and a full-attire rehearsal, was made due to concerns over possible weather obstacles. In order to maintain the safety of Their Majesties the King and Queen, and the safety of people attending the auspicious event, the organizers informed His Majesty of the weather forecast and recommended the rescheduling.

The rescheduled procession will maintain the same formation and timeframe.