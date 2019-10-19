Locals fight for dengue fever free

Pattaya public health teams converged on the Arunothai Community after one of the residents came down with dengue fever.

Arunothai Community Assistant Head Amnuay Muangthong and city health department officers, joined by Surveillance and Rapid Response Team volunteers, destroyed breeding grounds for dengue-carrying mosquitos in the village, starting at the Soi Arunothai office, throughout the community, all the way through to the South Pattaya Pattana Community on Oct. 17.

They dumped water sources, flipped over buckets and containers, and dropped abate into puddles and other standing water.

Volunteers then spread out, educating residents about how dengue spreads and advised them to wear long-sleeved shirts and apply insect repellant until the threat has subsided.

Anyone requiring mosquito abate or fumigation can call the Public Health Department at 038-429-738.