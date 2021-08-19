Remaining four Pattaya council members return to duty

Pattaya’s four city council members who did not resign during the CCTV camera debate showed up for work today, although without a quorum they cannot pass any laws.

Council chairman Anan Ankanawisan and councilors Srivisut Rodarun, Thanet Supornsahatrangsi, and Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn reported to their stations at city hall, saying they didn’t want to give the impression they had abandoned their posts.







The fate of Pattaya’s city council remains uncertain, as with only four members, no official business can be conducted. They now await a decision from the Chonburi governor’s office on how to proceed.

The governor’s office, meanwhile, awaits guidance from the Ministry of Interior.























