Registration for Pattaya Sinopharm vaccinations begin June 28

Registration for Covid-19 vaccines purchased by Pattaya City Hall opens June 28 both online and in person at eight locations around the city.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and city health officials announced the launch of “Pattaya Prom,” a Google online form it will use to catch registration info. In order to use the form, registrants must have a free Google account.







Google encrypts the data submitted and stored using its form tool, offering users confidence their personal data will be more secure than the Thai government’s locally developed Mor Prom app, which already has suffered a data breach by hackers.

Those unable or unwilling to register online can do so in person from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pattaya City Hall, Pattaya Hospital, Wat Boonkanjanaram Community Medical Center, Pattaya Beach at Soi 6, or at city schools 2, 5, 8 or 11.



Whether online or in person, registrations must submit a copy of their Pattaya City home registration and government-issued identification card. Vaccinations are open to adults 18-90 years old.

Pattaya purchased 100,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from state-run China National Pharmaceutical Group directly from Chulabhorn Royal Academy as the central government continues to allocate Chonburi too few doses to allow the city to reopen to foreign tourists by October.

Two doses of the vaccine are required, meaning 50,000 Pattaya residents can take advantage of the free shots. Sonthaya said he expects at least 30,000 people to pre-register.

No date was given for when the vaccinations actually will begin.

