John Chelo rises to the occasion

PSC Links Golf Society

Wednesday, June 23

Phoenix Golf M+O

Stableford

John Chelo isn’t as mobile as he would like these days, so when it was announced that carts could travel on fairways, there was a sigh of relief and a rise in confidence about his day ahead. When John has his confidence up, he can make scores with the best of them. His 38 points put him well ahead of the second place getter, Serge Straeten.







Serge was making one of his spasmodic appearances with Links Golf, but, when he joins us, he usually turns in a good score and quite often is in the placings, this time scoring a solid 35 points.

As we had only ten starters, there were three places available on the on the podium, and there were three scores of 34 points which needed to go to countback.



David Foster, in a rare visit to Links, had twenty points on the back nine to win that countback over his good buddy, Bobby Jeffords Jr. and the king of losing countbacks, George Mueller.

Winners at Phoenix Gold

1st Place – John Chelo (22) – 38 pts

2nd Place – Serge Straeten (25) – 35 pts

3rd Place –David Foster (14) – 34 pts c/back x 3

The weather was fine and hot, of course, but a light breeze kept things comfortable for players.

A most strange thing happened at the start, as a farang five ball teed off ahead of us. We were very early so, because our first two groups were three balls, we held back to create some distance.







The condition and presentation of this golf course could not be faulted, in any aspect.

The fairways are in excellent condition, even though there has been a lot of rain about recently. The greens are quick and play truly, and even the rough was fair.

All of our players really enjoyed playing this terrific course. While the current friendly price of 1400 baht all-in remains, we will have it in our schedule and, in fact, we have already booked to return to Phoenix for July.



















