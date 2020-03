A reckless motorbike driver will cover hospital expenses for a 61-year-old woman he knocked off her bike in Sattahip.





Prakit Chotpong, 45, admitted to police he grazed Junong Boonchom and her white Honda Wave, causing both riders to crash near Pha Yup Temple in Sattahip’s Bonkai area March 5.

While he only suffered road rash, the elderly woman broke bones and was transported to Sattahip Km. 10 Hospital.