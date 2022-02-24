Rayong local beaches affected by two oil disasters still unsafe

Officials in Rayong have issued a warning indicating that local beaches affected by two oil disasters are still unsafe, citing recent tests that show concentrations of petroleum hydrocarbons still exceed safety standards.

The Rayong Pollution Control Center recently disclosed tests for heavy metals and petroleum hydrocarbons on Mae Ramphueng beach. Concentrations of petroleum hydrocarbons near Paya restaurant, Bayview Resort and Ban Sabai Sabai had risen to 1.8-4.3 mg/l between January 27 and February 12. This exceeded the safety limit of 0.5 mg/l. It was also reported that clusters of tar balls had been detected near Taphong pier.



Meanwhile, Phuriphat Thirakunphisut, deputy director-general of the Marine Department, said the department filed a complaint with Mae Ramphueng police under the Navigation in Thai Waters Act against Star Petroleum Refining Plc (SPRC) for contaminating the seawater. He added that the spills were having a negative impact on the economy as well as natural resources and the environment. The Maritime Regulatory Division and Legal Affairs Bureau of the department will decide whether to take punitive measures and will forward matter subject to the Ministry of Transport.







The spills caused by leaks from SPRC underwater pipelines have environmentally and financially damaged coastline areas in the province, with tourism operators filing complaints against the company. Recently, Mae Ramphueng Beach Food Service Group and 48 local fishing groups gathered signatures to petition SPRC to provide compensation for those affected. The group said it will wait 15 days for its demands to be met before deciding whether to take more aggressive action. (NNT)

































