Rare gold and black eels enchant visitors at Chonburi temple

CHONBURI, Thailand – Villagers and tourists journeyed from distant locales to behold two remarkable eels, one dazzling gold and the other sleek black, elegantly swimming in a basin at Wat Worapot Sangkhavas Temple in Phan Thong District, Chonburi. The frenzy was sparked by a viral social media post showcasing these unique creatures on March 24.

The sight of these rare fish attracted crowds eager to witness the spectacle first-hand and perhaps garner some luck from the mystical beings. Won Jankhao, 67, shared her astonishment, noting that she had never encountered such brilliantly colored fish of such remarkable size. She observed with fascination as the eels gracefully assumed the shape of the number 3 while swimming, fostering beliefs in luck and prompting her to purchase lottery number 33 for the upcoming April 1 draw in hopes of good fortune.







Adding to the allure, the temple’s abbot disclosed that the eels were a generous gift from a compassionate Buddhist who recognized their uniqueness. In response, the temple pledged to provide a suitable habitat for the extraordinary fish, allowing the public to continue admiring them in all their splendour.

As news of these captivating creatures spreads, Wat Worapot Sangkhavas Temple has emerged as a focal point of curiosity and wonder, fostering a sense of community harmony and belief in the extraordinary. With the promise of luck and the mystique of the mystical, the gold and black eels continue to enthral visitors, leaving them with a profound sense of awe and enchantment.



































