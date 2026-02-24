Rabies alert Pattaya tourists warned to avoid stray dogs and cats as fatal disease spreads

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourists visiting Pattaya are being urged to stay alert and avoid contact with stray dogs and cats following a renewed government warning over rabies, a disease that is always fatal once symptoms appear.

The warning comes as the Office of the Prime Minister confirmed that rabies infections continue to be detected in several regions of the country. Deputy Spokesperson Airin Phanrit said the situation remains concerning, particularly in eastern, northeastern and southern provinces. According to the Department of Disease Control, one rabies-related human death was recorded in Rayong Province between January 1 and February 20, 2026, with laboratory tests nationwide confirming rabies in 50 animals, most of them dogs.







While Pattaya has not reported a human fatality, officials say the city’s large population of stray animals around beaches, temples, markets and nightlife areas poses a real risk for visitors who may be unfamiliar with local health threats. Tourists are strongly advised not to pet, feed or approach stray animals, even if they appear calm or friendly, as infected animals can show sudden aggression, unusual lethargy, excessive salivation or difficulty walking.

Authorities also warned against slaughtering or consuming animals that die from unknown causes, including cattle and buffaloes, noting that rabies can be transmitted to humans and there is no cure once symptoms begin.



Health officials emphasized that anyone bitten or scratched by a dog or cat should immediately wash the wound thoroughly with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes, disinfect the area and seek medical attention without delay for rabies vaccination. Waiting to observe the animal is strongly discouraged.

Tourists are also reminded to follow the nationally promoted “5 Don’ts” principle to reduce the risk of dog bites, which includes avoiding teasing animals, stepping on them, interfering in dog fights, disturbing animals while eating, or approaching strays.





Pet owners, including long-term visitors, are urged to ensure dogs and cats receive annual rabies vaccinations. Suspected cases can be reported to local livestock offices or the Department of Livestock Development. For further information or urgent advice, the Department of Disease Control hotline 1422 and the Department of Livestock Development hotline 06-3225-6888 are available 24 hours a day.



































