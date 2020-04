The Provincial Waterworks Authority reassured residents that an East Pattaya water pipe is not broken, only venting as designed.







Locals around Soi Nernplubwan called the utility to report water spilled across the Mabyailia Canal bridge, claiming a water main must have burst.

The PWA said there was no problem. The water came from an air ventilator that regulates tap-water line pressure by periodically releasing water.