Public support grows for destruction of loud motorbikes in Pattaya to end noise disturbance

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police have ramped up efforts to address the growing issue of loud motorbikes disturbing the peace, especially during late-night hours. The roar of modified exhausts has become a common nuisance in various parts of the city, particularly along major roads and entertainment districts, leading to complaints from residents and tourists alike.

Authorities have launched an operation to target motorcyclists who are using illegal modifications to make their vehicles excessively noisy. The initiative involves a combination of patrols, checks, and a heightened presence during peak hours to identify offenders. Once caught, riders face fines and the confiscation of their bikes, as part of a broader effort to curb the disturbances.







Local residents and members of the public have voiced strong support for these measures, with many pushing for even stricter actions. One local resident said, “Every bike should be confiscated and destroyed. Do that enough and they will get the message.” Others have echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that more needs to be done to send a clear message to those who continue to flout the rules.

The city has already seen a number of bikes being impounded, and authorities are now considering even harsher penalties, including potentially destroying the vehicles to deter future offenses.



Despite the ongoing crackdown, there remains a sense of frustration among locals who feel that the issue has been ignored for too long. Many believe that stronger enforcement, including the destruction of seized bikes, would be an effective way to eliminate the problem once and for all.

As police continue their efforts, the public is hopeful that with increased vigilance and tougher penalties, Pattaya can soon return to being a quieter, more peaceful destination for both residents and visitors.























