Woman admits to heavy drinking at friend’s house before crashing into multiple cars in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – An investigator at Nongprue Police Station received a report of a car colliding with several parked vehicles on the side of the road at around midnight on March 15 near the intersection of the Phuyai Kui Market within Soi Nern Plabwan, East Pattaya. After receiving the report, he and rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Foundation rushed to the scene for investigation.

At the scene, officers found a blue Jeep, flipped on its side. The driver, 56-year-old Ms. Kaikaew Kroblee, appeared heavily intoxicated. Three motorcycles parked by the roadside were also damaged, and a black Toyota Vigo pickup truck, license plate KR 6080 Chonburi, was severely crushed from the crash.







Ms. Kaikaew, still heavily drunk, confessed to having been drinking at a friend’s house. She explained that on her way home, her vehicle lost control and crashed into the parked cars. Local residents confirmed that the car had skidded out of control before crashing into the parked vehicles.

The police took photographs of the scene as evidence and escorted Ms. Kaikaew for further questioning. A breathalyzer test was administered to determine her alcohol level, and she will face legal proceedings accordingly.























