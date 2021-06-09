Program offers Pattaya drug users rehab, not arrest

Police launched random drug searches in a central Pattaya community with the goal of rehabilitating, not arresting, users.

Pol. Maj. Chainarong Chaiin, the head of community policing, met June 7 with leaders of the Chumsai Community to hear about drug problems in the neighborhood.







Police also randomly checked locations on sois Chalermprakiat 13, Buakhao, and Taengmo with the intent of enrolling any drug users found in a rehab program at the end of this month. Police did not reveal if any suspects were found.

Chainarong said the anti-drug program is a joint community effort meant to rid the neighborhood of drugs by allowing users, and even dealers, to come forward for treatment without fear of arrest. In the end, community leaders said, local society would be improved.



























