Pregnant woman beaten by lover on Pattaya street

Pattaya police are hunting a violent lover who knocked his pregnant partner unconscious on the street.

Motorcyclists came to the aid of the 28-year-old women around 11 p.m. Nov. 18 as she laid bloody and unconscious on Sukhumvit Road by the Esso gas station in South Pattaya.

Witnesses reported that she had been walking when her boyfriend or husband drove up and tried to pull her onto the bike. She refused and kept pulling away, at one point clinging to a utility pole and swinging a wire at her beau.







That clearly made him angry and he got off the bike and dragged her into a dark area and punched her repeatedly in the face, leaving her bleeding on the sidewalk.

The woman cried for help, saying she is five months pregnant.

Police have the assailant’s name and description and expect to make an arrest soon.





































