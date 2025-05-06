Popular Pattaya restaurant cruise lays off 30% of staff amid sharp decline in Chinese tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – Ocean Sky Pattaya, a popular restaurant cruise that has long catered primarily to Chinese tourists, has laid off 30% of its staff as part of cost-cutting measures in response to a steep drop in visitors from China. The management is now urgently shifting business strategies to target new tourist markets while calling on the government to restore confidence in Thailand’s safety.







Buncha Kullawanich, executive of Ocean Sky Pattaya, confirmed the severe impact the city is facing from the disappearance of Chinese tourists. “Since early 2025, we’ve seen a 30% drop in customers. The situation worsened after the kidnapping of a Chinese actress using Thailand as a transit point to Myanmar, followed by a devastating earthquake that caused a government building to collapse. These events have significantly damaged Thailand’s safety image among tourists,” he said.

The downturn has forced the business to not only reduce staffing levels but also consider downsizing its fleet to a single cruise vessel to control operational costs. According to Buncha, even April — usually considered the high season — turned out to be a “very low season” for the cruise.



Despite the grim outlook, Ocean Sky Pattaya is adapting by pivoting toward emerging markets including Indian, Russian, and Vietnamese tourists. The company plans to revamp its facilities and entertainment offerings to suit broader international tastes. Buncha also urged the government to step up efforts to rebuild tourist confidence, improve crisis communication, and respond swiftly to incidents that could negatively affect the tourism industry.

































