Rotarians unite to provide flu vaccinations for children at Baan Jing Jai

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a heart-warming show of compassion and care, the Rotary Club of Global Pattaya joined hands with Rotary Club Krungthep Mahanakorn (Bangkok) to conduct a flu vaccination campaign for children at the Baan Jing Jai Children Home and Foundation. The initiative, aimed at protecting vulnerable young residents from seasonal influenza, was carried out with the support of a medical delegation from Bangkok.







Children at Baan Jing Jai received flu shots as part of a broader effort to ensure their health and well-being, particularly in a communal setting where infections can spread quickly. The vaccination campaign also brought moments of joy, as Rotarians distributed small gifts and sweet treats to brighten the children’s day.

“This campaign is not only about health – it’s about bringing smiles and showing these children that they are not forgotten,” said Charter President Rose Gamito of the Rotary Club Global Pattaya.

Founded on Christian values, the Baan Jing Jai Children Home is a community-based sanctuary for children and young people facing life’s hardships. The foundation fosters a culture of mutual support and practical problem-solving through faith-led guidance and educational simulations of real-life situations.

Well known in both Thai and international charitable circles, Baan Jing Jai enjoys strong support from local celebrities and international donors, especially from Norway. Monthly meals and recreational activities are just some of the regular programs that make the foundation a nurturing environment for its residents.



The home’s close ties to the Church of Christ in Thailand (CCT) and the World Christian Council (WCC) have helped expand its network of support. Its proximity to Bangkok has also enabled smoother collaboration with organizations like the Rotary Club Krungthep Mahanakorn, one of Thailand’s most established and active Rotary clubs.

The flu vaccination campaign stands as a testament to the power of collaboration between civic organizations and faith-based institutions. It not only strengthens the children’s health but also reinforces a broader message of love, care, and global solidarity.









































