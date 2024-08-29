Polish biker rear-ends motorcycle, three severely injured in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – On August 23, a serious motorcycle accident occurred at the red light intersection near Wat Chaimongkol Royal Monastery in South Pattaya, leaving one man and two women with severe injuries.







The incident involved a Polish national, Mr. Tarnowskie Gory, riding a Yamaha Aerox motorcycle, who rear-ended a red Honda Wave 110 motorcycle. The collision caused significant damage to both vehicles and resulted in severe injuries for the two women riding the Honda.

Ms. Sopa Vienphob, 25, one of the injured, reported that she had been waiting at the red light when the Polish motorcyclist accelerated from behind and crashed into her motorcycle. The impact led to multiple injuries for all involved.

Rescue workers arrived quickly, providing first aid before transporting the injured to the hospital for urgent treatment. “The accident underscores the dangers of speeding and the critical need for caution at traffic intersections,” noted one of the rescue personnel.





































