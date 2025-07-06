Police warn foreigners in Pattaya: Online Thai ID ‘Shortcuts’ lead to criminal charges

PATTAYA, Thailand — Authorities are warning foreign residents and tourists in Pattaya not to fall for online scams offering fake Thai identification cards, after a major forgery ring that specifically targeted non-Thais was dismantled and its members sentenced to prison.

According to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), the Criminal Court on June 5, 2025, sentenced seven individuals to two years and eight months in prison each. The court also ordered them to jointly repay financial damages to five victims. The group was convicted of multiple offenses, including fraud, forgery of state seals, violations of the Computer Crime Act, money laundering, and breaches of laws related to ID cards and cybercrime.







The case involved the creation of multiple Facebook pages used to lure victims — many of them foreigners and stateless persons — with false promises of legally acquiring Thai ID cards. Victims were persuaded to transfer money through mule bank accounts, believing they were receiving a legitimate service. The total money circulating through the scheme is estimated to have exceeded 100 million baht.

The convicted offenders include Mr. Polkom, Mr. Sippakorn, Ms. Yin, Ms. Kritporn, Ms. Waleerat, Ms. Wimonnat, and Mr. Hema. Their sentencing followed a lengthy investigation by the DSI’s Technology and Information Division in coordination with the Department of Provincial Administration.



Pattaya police are now issuing a strong public warning to the city’s large international population, emphasizing that using or attempting to obtain forged documents is a criminal offense that can result in jail time or deportation. Police said that foreigners looking for shortcuts to legal status in Thailand are often the most vulnerable targets for these scams. Many believe they are simply paying for help, but end up as unwitting participants in criminal activity.

“This is a serious issue. Foreigners in Pattaya must understand that there is no shortcut to legal residency or documentation,” a local police spokesperson said. “Anyone offering to sell you a Thai ID card online is committing a crime — and pulling you into one as well.”



The case is also a reminder of the growing sophistication of online fraud targeting foreigners in Thailand. While some pages appear professional and offer friendly customer service, they are fronts for criminal networks seeking to exploit those unfamiliar with Thai law or immigration procedures.

A Chonburi-based immigration lawyer noted that many foreigners who fall for these scams are simply desperate to stay in Thailand longer, but don’t realize the legal risk involved. “Some think they’re just paying for a ‘shortcut,’ but they end up entangled in criminal networks,” he said.

Authorities are urging all foreign nationals to be cautious and to avoid any service that offers Thai documentation outside of official immigration or legal channels. If approached by suspicious individuals or pages, they should report the matter to Pattaya police or the DSI without delay.



































