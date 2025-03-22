Police suspect service payment dispute in beer bottle assault and robbery of Indian tourist by four Thai women

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police officials rushed to a rental house in Suksabai Villa, Soi Land Department 2, South Pattaya, after being informed of an incident where a foreign tourist was assaulted with a beer bottle and robbed by four Thai women at 03:20 AM on March 21.

The victim, identified as Mr. Neeraj, a 40-year-old Indian national, was struck in the head and had money stolen before the suspects fled the scene. Police quickly contacted Pattaya’s rescue team to assist.







Authorities found traces of blood leading toward the house and a 100 Baht note on the ground. Near the pool, a broken beer bottle was scattered. Mr. Neeraj was found with head injuries, particularly on the left eyebrow, and was immediately provided first aid by rescue personnel before being transported to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital for further treatment.

According to Mr. Neeraj, he and two friends from India had rented the house for four days at 5,000 Baht per day. On the day of the incident, after returning from Walking Street, the group was approached by four Thai women who had followed them to the house on two motorcycles. The women demanded 6,000 Baht from the tourists. After the victim handed over 4,000 Baht in fear, the women became aggressive and attacked him with the beer bottle. Seeing the violence, the victim’s friend reluctantly paid the remaining 10,000 Baht to the attackers. After taking the money, the women quickly fled.



The victim contacted his Thai friend in Bangkok, who alerted the police and rescue team. Upon investigation, authorities documented the scene and began reviewing CCTV footage in the area to identify the suspects.

However, there are some doubts regarding the victim’s account, as his statements have been inconsistent. Police suspect that the incident may have involved a dispute over the payment for services, and the victim did not want police involvement initially. The investigation continues as authorities work to gather more evidence and bring the perpetrators to justice.





























