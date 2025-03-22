Pattaya woman reports assault and drugging by foreigner after meeting on dating app

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 30-year-old woman, identified as Ms. Fa (a pseudonym), reported to Pattaya police officials that she had fallen victim to a foreign man who sexually assaulted her, physically abused her, and forced her to take drugs. The incident occurred on March 18, and has left her traumatized and fearful.

Ms. Fa explained that she met the foreigner via a dating app and was hired to clean his condominium in Pattaya for 500 baht. She had recently come to Pattaya in search of work and hoped to find employment as a bar girl. Initially, everything seemed normal as she entered the condo to clean. However, shortly after, the foreigner revealed his true intentions, forcing her to undress, claiming that she was sweating and needed to wear a maid’s costume he had prepared.







Things quickly escalated when he assaulted her, hitting her in the stomach, and forced her to consume methamphetamine. He then made disturbing physical advances and offered her more money if she agreed to have intercourse. As she refused and attempted to resist, he became more violent, yelling and behaving erratically. Throughout the ordeal, he was using drugs almost continuously and refused to allow her to leave.

Terrified for her life, Ms. Fa came up with a plan to escape. She pretended to agree to his demands and suggested they take a shower together. In the moment of distraction, she managed to flee the apartment and return to her room. Although she initially hesitated to report the incident due to fear of being caught with drugs in her system, after consulting with friends, she decided to file a police report.



Ms. Fa issued a warning to women who use dating apps to be cautious and not trust people too easily, as it could lead to tragic consequences like hers.

After the report, the Pattaya City Police Station coordinated with the Tourist Police and investigators to gather information and pursue the suspect. Authorities will continue working to track him down and bring him to justice.























