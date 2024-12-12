Police raid Pattaya karaoke bar for underage tourists and illegal foreign workers

PATTAYA, Thailand – A joint operation led by the Anti-Human Trafficking Division (BKT) and Pattaya Police raided a karaoke bar in Soi Khophai 2, South Pattaya, at 5:36 AM, on December 12. The raid followed a tip-off from an informant about illegal foreign workers, the business operating beyond legal hours, and the presence of individuals with criminal backgrounds and possible connections to local power brokers.

The police targeted four karaoke venues: 1) Route 66 Karaoke, 2) Num Karaoke, 3) Happy Time Karaoke, and 4) Unis Karaoke. During the raid, police found that three of the venues were operating legally with no violations. However, at Num Karaoke, officers discovered the establishment still operating, and inside, there were disturbing findings. Among the customers were four minors, one of whom was only 14 years old.







Additionally, police found nine foreign workers, from Laos and Myanmar, working as drink servers. Urine tests for drugs were conducted on both the workers and customers, revealing eight individuals with purple-colored urine, indicating possible drug use. A thorough search of the premises yielded no further illegal substances.

Authorities arrested the bar’s manager and charged him with operating an unlicensed establishment, employing foreigners without proper work permits, and allowing minors to enter the premises. Furthermore, individuals with arrest warrants related to the case were also taken into custody and transferred to the Pattaya Police for further legal action.













































