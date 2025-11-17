Police raid Pattaya club, arrest 12 Chinese tourists and 20 Vietnamese workers

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police stormed a popular Pattaya nightclub on Third Road on November 16, finding 12 Chinese tourists who tested positive for drugs and detaining 20 Vietnamese women working illegally.

Officers also discovered small packets of suspected ketamine on the club floor. The raid was tightly controlled, with journalists kept outside as over 200 clubgoers were gradually released.

Authorities confirmed the drug-positive tourists and undocumented workers will face legal action, and seized substances will be tested for evidence. Limited access and few details have left the public waiting for a full briefing.









































